Mayor Arya Rajendran weds Sachin Dev MLA

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, who became the youngest Mayor in the country two years ago, got married to Balussery MLA K.M. Sachin Dev, one of the youngest legislators in the Kerala Assembly presently, at a function held at the AKG Centre in the capital on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, Ministers, MLAs and other party leaders were present at the function, which was marked by its simplicity.

The couple exchanged red garlands in the presence of family members and CPI(M) leaders. In the wedding invitation posted on their social media pages, they had requested guests not to bring any gifts. Those who desired to do so were requested to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund or the old age home run by the Corporation.

At the age of 21

Daughter of an active CPI(M) member, Ms. Rajendran has been part of the party’s activities from her younger days after joining its children’s organisation, Balasangham, as a 10-year-old. Later, she became the State president of the Balasangham and a State committee member of the SFI. In 2020, at the age of 21, the party chose her as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, making her the youngest person to hold that post. She was at the time pursuing BSc at All Saints’ College in the capital.

Mr. Dev, who graduated in English Literature from Government Arts College, Kozhikode, and in Law from Government Law College, Kozhikode, is the incumbent national joint secretary of the SFI. In the Assembly elections held last year, he won from the Balussery constituency. Both of them have known each other since their Balasangham days. Ms. Rajendran had campaigned for Mr. Dev when he contested from Balussery last year.