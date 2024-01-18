Maya returns as Carolina to child welfare council three decades later

January 18, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

“Overwhelming. I don’t think I have ever got this much love in one day. It will take weeks to process,” says a smiling Maya who now goes by the name Carolina Malin Asberg.

Thirty-four-year-old Carolina had an emotional reunion on Thursday with the caregivers who had taken care of her when she was a year-and-a-half-old child at the Kerala State Council of Child Welfare, Thycaud. Jayakumari, Santhamma, and Girijadevi were identified from the photos that Carolina had with her and called to the council to meet her, who works at the Swedish Public Employment Service, and her husband Patrik, a technician at a textile museum.

Tears flowed as Carolina warmly embraced the women who had taken care of her as their own more than three decades ago. She could not believe that the caregivers would come to meet her or remember her.

In 1991

It was in 1991 that Swedish couple Sven-Olof Johansson and Christin Asberg adopted Maya from the council and named her Carolina. She had returned to the council in 1994 when her adoptive parents returned to Thiruvananthapuram for a visit before heading for Bengaluru to adopt Carolina’s sister Sofia Sneha Johansson.

Photographs from those trips have helped Carolina retain memories of the council. “It has not changed much. My parents talked a lot about it and how much they loved India, and we have planned for 30 years to come back.”

In touch with others

Among her photographs are those of other children adopted from the council around the same time. Those days, the maximum adoptions made abroad were to Sweden. “Our families used to meet up twice a year for festivities when we were growing up. Some of them met and fell in love and have families now. Many of them have been back here too. We do not meet up often now since we are in different parts of Sweden, but have remained in touch through social media.”

Carolina says since she was very young when she moved to Sweden, her transition to a new place and life was easier as compared to that for her sister who was around four when she was adopted. “I connected very well to Sweden because I was very little. But now, I’m back here, I feel connected to this place also. So I am very grateful to be here and feel this love.”

She admits to giving a thought to returning to India, especially because she loves the climate. Now, she’s thinking about it even more, now that she has seen it.

Carolina says she would have come earlier if it had not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. She is now staying at the same hotel in Kovalam where she had put up in the past with her adoptive family. “This whole trip is like going back in a time machine... 30 years,” she laughs.

