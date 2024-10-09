Mavoor Road crematorium to be opened by October-end

The Kozhikode Corporation crematorium on IG Road is to be completely opened in a few weeks. Corporation health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the renovation work of the crematorium named ‘Smrithipatham’ was nearly over, and that it would be opened by the end of October or early November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crematorium is being renovated using the MLA’s local development fund and the Corporation’s fund. The ₹3.3 crore renovation work began nearly four years ago, and the delay in completing the work has caused heated arguments in the Corporation council. The project now consists of four gas furnaces, one electric furnace, and two traditional furnaces.

Ms. Jayasree said the modern crematorium was completely under CCTV coverage and had a 24-hour kiosk supplying funeral material. There is a locker to store funeral ashes, facility to conduct funeral rituals, a condolence meeting hall, an office, and restrooms.

One of the salient features of the crematorium will be the facility to conduct live-streaming of funerals in case near and dear ones of the deceased in other parts of the world wanted to watch the funerals live. The renovation also included beautification of the premises.

Smrithipatham will be under a crematorium management committee chaired by the Mayor with an annual maintenance fund set apart for it. The operation and maintenance of the crematorium will be the responsibility of the company that set up the furnaces and machines. Cremation charges will be fixed by the Corporation. “The normal charges will include those for cremation and cleaning. Additional charges will be levied for other facilities,” Ms. Jayasree said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.