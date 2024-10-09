GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mavoor Road crematorium to be opened by October-end

Facility to live-stream funerals, condolence meeting halls, and locker facility to keep funeral ashes salient features of ‘Smrithipatham’, the renovated crematorium

Published - October 09, 2024 06:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation crematorium on IG Road is to be completely opened in a few weeks. Corporation health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree said the renovation work of the crematorium named ‘Smrithipatham’ was nearly over, and that it would be opened by the end of October or early November.

The crematorium is being renovated using the MLA’s local development fund and the Corporation’s fund. The ₹3.3 crore renovation work began nearly four years ago, and the delay in completing the work has caused heated arguments in the Corporation council. The project now consists of four gas furnaces, one electric furnace, and two traditional furnaces.

Ms. Jayasree said the modern crematorium was completely under CCTV coverage and had a 24-hour kiosk supplying funeral material. There is a locker to store funeral ashes, facility to conduct funeral rituals, a condolence meeting hall, an office, and restrooms.

One of the salient features of the crematorium will be the facility to conduct live-streaming of funerals in case near and dear ones of the deceased in other parts of the world wanted to watch the funerals live. The renovation also included beautification of the premises.

Smrithipatham will be under a crematorium management committee chaired by the Mayor with an annual maintenance fund set apart for it. The operation and maintenance of the crematorium will be the responsibility of the company that set up the furnaces and machines. Cremation charges will be fixed by the Corporation. “The normal charges will include those for cremation and cleaning. Additional charges will be levied for other facilities,” Ms. Jayasree said.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / local authority / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.