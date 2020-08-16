Maveli’s Onam message

Pot-bellied men dressed up as Maveli or Mahabali, the erstwhile benevolent king roaming streets and wishing people, is a common sight during the Onam season.
On Sunday, in one such instance, ‘Mahabali’ visited Cherthala municipality and nearby grama panchayats with a different message. Mahabali who turned up two weeks before the Onam on the ‘invitation’ of the Cherthala police conveyed awareness messages about COVID-19 and urged the people to celebrate Onam ensuring physical distancing.
“We have initiated a number of awareness campaigns in recent weeks in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the area. Mahabali was chosen as a theme to get more attention from the public,” said P. Sreekumar, circle inspector, Cherthala.
Mahabali accompanied with chendamelam visited the municipal area, Vayalar, Pallipuram, Varanad among other places. As part of the initiative, pamphlets were distributed to the public.
Cherthala DySP K. Subhash, SI M. Laizad Muhammed, and others were part of the initiative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath