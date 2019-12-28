Mavelikara Union of SNDP Yogam dissolved

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has dissolved its Mavelikara Union. The SNDP Yogam general council took the decision on Saturday after the Crime Branch launched a probe last month against SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union president Subash Vasu and secretary B. Suresh Babu, among others, based on a complaint alleging that they had been involved in a financial fraud of ₹12.5 crore under the banner of a microfinance scheme.
Pandalam SNDP union president Sinil Mundappally has been appointed as administrator of the Mavelikara SNDP union.
Recently, Subash Vasu, who is also the general secretary of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), had come out against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and both are at loggerheads.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.