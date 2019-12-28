Mavelikara Union of SNDP Yogam dissolved

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has dissolved its Mavelikara Union. The SNDP Yogam general council took the decision on Saturday after the Crime Branch launched a probe last month against SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union president Subash Vasu and secretary B. Suresh Babu, among others, based on a complaint alleging that they had been involved in a financial fraud of ₹12.5 crore under the banner of a microfinance scheme.

Pandalam SNDP union president Sinil Mundappally has been appointed as administrator of the Mavelikara SNDP union.

Recently, Subash Vasu, who is also the general secretary of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), had come out against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and both are at loggerheads.