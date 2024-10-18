GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mavelikara to host national literary festival on October 26, 27

Published - October 18, 2024 07:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Onattukara Sahithi, a socio-cultural organisation dedicated to reviving the rich cultural heritage of the Onattukara region, will organise a two-day national literature festival (Vaikhari) in Mavelikara on October 26 and 27.

The festival, which will be held at Jeevaram Bethany Ashram, Punnamoodu, will be inaugurated by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at 9.30 a.m. on October 26. Onattukara Sahithi president Madhu Eravankara will preside.

Organisers said that it would be the first national-level literary event of its kind to be held in Mavelikara, a notable literary hub renowned for its contributions to Malayalam literature. “The Onattukara region has produced several literary figures including A.R. Rajarajavarma, Thoppil Bhasi, S. Gupthan Nair, P. Padmarajan, among others. We aim to restore the past glory and cultural heritage of the region,” said George Thazhakara, treasurer, Onattukara Sahithi, and convener of the event.

The festival will commence with the inaugural session followed by six literary sessions, including a multilingual session, featuring eminent writers from Kerala and outside.

Guest list

The guest list includes Jnanapith award winners Pratibha Ray and Damodar Mauzo, Marathi writer Sharankumar Limbale, Bennyamin, N.S. Madhavan, T.D. Ramakrishnan, M.G. Sasibhooshan, Manoj Kuroor, K.P. Ramanunni, Lopamudra R., Sheeja Vakkom, among others.

On October 26, three literary sessions are planned on topics: Novel: Navasancharangal, Indian Literature: Towards Plurality in Expression and Kadhayum Kaalavum (story and the time). On the second day, debates will be held on Indian literature: Voice of the Oppressed and Marginalised, Onattukara: Desom, Sahithyam (Onattukara: land and its literature) and Athirukal Mayunna Kavitha (poem that blurs boundaries).

The festival will conclude with a closing ceremony and certificate distribution on October 27th. It will be inaugurated by Damodar Mauzo at 3.30 p.m. on October 27. In addition to the literary sessions, a cultural event is planned. The venue will also host two book stalls.

Some 250 delegates are expected to participate in the event. For registration and details visit: https://onattukarasahithi.odoo.com/ or contact 9326127587, 9447802075.

Onattukara Sahithi is led by patrons Mammen Varkey, Sarojini Unnithan, Madhu Eravankara (president), K.K. Sudhakaran (vice-president) and Suresh Verma (secretary).

