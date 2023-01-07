Mavelikara relives an historical Church rebellion against the British

January 07, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Anglican Bishop of Calcutta Daniel Wilson met Cheppad Philipose Mar Dionysius IV, Metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, in Kottayam at the fag end of 1835 with half a dozen proposals to reform the Church in India in line with the former’s Protestant beliefs.

Unimpressed by the move to ‘‘anglicise the Malankara Church and impose Anglican faith on it,’’ the Metropolitan called a synod of the Church at St Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral in Mavelikara on January 16, 1836 to discuss the proposals. In a historical decision, the synod rejected the Wilson proposals in toto. In a resolution known as ‘‘Mavelikara Padiyola,’’ the Malankara Church reiterated its Orthodox faith and beliefs and rejected outside interference.

Almost two centuries after the event, an oil painting depicting the birth of Mavelikara Padiyola is set to be unveiled at the St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral on Sunday. The eight-foot-long and four-foot-wide portrait was done by a team of artists led by V.M. Jijulal under the tutelage of historian and researcher M. Kurian Thomas. They were guided by theologian and painter Fr. K.M. George, former Principal of the Orthodox Theological Seminary in Kottayam.

Context

As per a study by the late Paulos Mar Gregorios, titled ‘‘Reformation in the Malankara Orthodox Church. The mission of help and the Mavelikara Synod,’’ the events that led to the 1836 development should be seen in the light of the British efforts to consolidate their power in Travancore and Cochin and to use the Christians as loyal and faithful allies in the process. “Christians were also in leading positions in the spice trade which was central in the economy of Travancore and Cochin and their support would help the process of more legitimate-looking exploitation of the people.”

According to Mr. Thomas, the portrait is not constrained to Mavelikara Padiyola alone as it depicts the local life and social set-up of the region at the time as well. “The sunlight falling on the synod from the southeast corner and jackfruit trees with fruits show the timing of the event. The painting shows Malankara Metropolitan Cheppad Philipose Mar Dionysius IV, who chaired the synod, in official attire. Besides him is Metropolitan Koothoor Geevarghese Mar Coorilos. Two scribes writing the decisions of the meeting on paper and palm leaves and Konatt Abraham Malppan 1 who is reading the proposals of Bishop Wilson are others on the stage,” says Mr. Thomas. The two soldiers shown, according to Mr. Thomas, is a symbol of the British pressure on the Church.

The Mavelikara Padiyola painting will be unveiled by Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III and Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at 11 a.m.