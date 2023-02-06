Mavelikara police register FIR against circus company

February 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mavelikara police have registered a first information report against the administrators of Jumbo Circus for forcing dogs, horses, camels, and birds, to perform tricks not approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India.

Officials said here on Monday that the FIR had been registered under Sections 3, 11(1)(a), 11(1)(b), and 26 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for forcing animals to perform unregistered tricks. It also included Section 11(1)(l) of the PCA Act and Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for negligent conduct in relation to a scuffle that broke out between two dogs during the show and a horse being made to run around without a leash, which endangered public safety. Besides, Section 429 of the IPC was slapped for mutilation by cutting the flight feathers of the birds to prevent them from flying.

The police added that they had apprised the departments concerned and no arrest had been made yet.

PETA India officials, meanwhile, said they had submitted evidence to the police. “Jumbo Circus condemns dogs, camels, horses, and birds to a bleak existence, denying them everything that is natural and important to them,” said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Shilpa Chaudhary in a statement on Monday. “PETA India urges families to support only those forms of entertainment that use consenting humans,” the statement added.

The statement noted that Several AWBI inspections and numerous investigations by PETA India prove that animal circuses were cruel.

“Animals in circuses are continuously chained or confined to small, barren cages when not used for performances. They are deprived of adequate veterinary care and food, water, and shelter and are often forced to perform tricks through punishment. Many display stereotypic, repetitive behaviour indicative of extreme stress,” the statement said.