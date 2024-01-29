Mavelikara court to pronounce quantum of punishment today

January 29, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-I Judge Sreedevi V.G. will pronounce the quantum of punishment for 15 convicts in the case related to the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivas on Tuesday.

The prosecution case was that Ranjith, who was the State secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a lawyer, was hacked to death most brutally by the accused at his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on the morning of December 19, 2021.

The court found all 15 accused, belonging to the now proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case guilty of the crime on January 20, 2024.

While the prosecution has demanded maximum sentences for the convicts during arguments on the quantum of punishment, the defence side argued that the case would not fall under the rarest of rare category warranting capital punishment.

