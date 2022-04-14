Maundy Thursday observed with piety
‘Washing of the feet’ ceremony held at churches
Special Correspondent
KOCHI
Believers in the district observed Maundy Thursday with piety, as the solemn mood of the Easter Triduum, three days prior to Easter, set in.
Priests and Bishops led the ceremonies, which in some churches included the traditional ‘washing of the feet‘ of 12 persons, representing the 12 Apostles of Jesus. The washing and kissing of the feet are symbolic gestures, signifying the spirit of humility and service, which forms a key part of Maundy Thursday ceremonies.
Baselios Thomas I of the Malankara Syrian Jacobite Church led the Mass at Mount Sinai Mor Baselios Cathedral, Kothamangalam, while ceremonies at the seat of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly was led by Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, who washed the feet of 12 persons. The Mass at CSI Immanuel Cathedral, Broadway, was led by Rev. John Joseph, with the choir rendering “Hymns from the Cross”.
The theme for the Mass was “Communion of Suffering Humanity”.
