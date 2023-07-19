Maudany to reach State today

July 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOLLAM

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasir Maudany will arrive in Kerala on Thursday, said PDP leaders at a press meet here on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had allowed Mr. Maudany, a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, to return to Kerala and stay there for treatment.

“Mr. Maudany will reach Kerala tomorrow after completing all the procedures. He will arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from Bengaluru on Thursday morning and will travel to Anwarssery by road. In view of his health and the funeral of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, only party leaders and family will receive him,” they said.

On reaching Anwarssery, Mr. Maudany will first go to his ancestral home to visit his ailing father. According to PDP leaders, he will stay in Anwarssery with his father for a few days and then start his treatment.

