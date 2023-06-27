Maudany continues to be in hospital after diagnosed with multiple ailments

June 27, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nasir Maudany continues to be in a private hospital here after he being diagnosed with multiple ailments, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

Mr. Maudany who was on his way to Kollam to visit his ailing father on Monday evening had to be rushed to the Medical Trust Hospital after he vomited profusely and complained of fatigue. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit under the supervision of a nephrologist after his blood pressure and creatine levels were found to be very high.

The bulletin said that the functioning of his kidney was in a precarious condition. Besides, he was also diagnosed with bladder disease, stroke and heart issues following which he was put in the care of a neurologist, cardiologist, and urologist. He may have to spend a few more days in the hospital, the bulletin said.

Mr. Maudany, who was on bail in a case related to a blast in Bengaluru, had been granted relaxation in bail conditions by the court on April 17 for meeting his ailing father. The relaxed conditions are applicable till July 8.

However, the court said that he should bear the cost of his security arrangements. Subsequently, he was asked by the Karnataka Police to deposit around ₹52 lakh towards this. Mr. Maudany had postponed his visit till now on account of the huge cost involved. He flew in on Monday after the newly elected government in Karnataka is expected to relax the cost.

