Mattannur to be hub of KINFRA’s operations in north Kerala: Rajeeve

KANNUR

13 September 2021 22:15 IST

Foundation laid for administration-cum-facilitation block of Velliyampara industrial park

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Monday that the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) would help boost the development of industries in north Kerala.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the administration-cum-facilitation block being constructed at the upcoming KINFRA Velliyampara, Mattannur, at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

Kannur and Kasaragod districts were the most promising areas for industrial development in Kerala. With the commencement of the administration block, Mattannur would become the main hub of KINFRA’s operations in north Kerala, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said north Kerala had more land to start industrial ventures. Infrastructures, including the Kannur airport, the freight port at Azheekal, and the waterway would attract industrialists.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, more than 3,200 small businesses had been registered within 100 days. A law would be enacted soon to promote industries in the State, he said.

The government’s position was “maximum investment and maximum employment”. Despite the scarcity of land, population density and environmental issues, Kerala’s peaceful climate and skilled people attracted industrialists, he said.

“The motto of the government is responsible investment and responsible industry,” he said.

The KINFRA Industrial Park will be set up on 128 acres in Velliyampara.

K.K. Shailaja, MLA, presided over the function. V. Sivadasan, MP, was the chief guest.

Facilitation centres

Mr. Rajeeve, who attended a Meet the Minister programme during the day, said facilitation centres would be set up at the taluk level to help new entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs should be able to get help from here on matters including registration.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod district, Mr. Rajeeve inaugurated a high-tech coir defibering unit at Puthukkai in Kanhangad. He said that the unit was part of the government’s 100-day plan.

He said only 18% of the coir available in the State was currently used for industrial purposes. Of this, only 35% was tuned into value-added products. High-tech coir defibering units are being set up with the aim of raising this to 45%.

The event was presided over by former minister E. Chandrasekharan, while Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA; and A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, were special guest at the function.