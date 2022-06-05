Mattannur Municipality polls: political parties’ meet on June 7

Elections to the Mattannur Municipality in Kannur district will be held this year. A meeting of representatives of political parties will be held on June 7 at Hotel Mascot in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the elections, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Sunday. The term of the Mattannur municipal council ends on September 10, 2022. The Commission has kicked off measures for organising the election to the municipality which follows a different poll schedule from that of the other local bodies in the State. Mattannur Municipality did not see elections in 2020, when polls were held to 1,199 local bodies. The five-year term of the municipal council was not over at the time.