Matsyafed to procure fish directly for small vendors

31 October 2020 23:01 IST

To distribute the catch through fisher cooperatives

Ending the monopoly of middlemen and agents, Matsyafed will now procure fish directly for small scale fish vendors, distributing it through fisher cooperatives.

Thousands of vendors across the State, most of them women, will benefit from the initiative, which also ensures the availability of quality fish.

“Fish vendor cooperatives will be formed in all major markets and Matsyafed will supply the fish for them on a daily basis. This will put an end to the exploitation of both fishers and vendors while preventing the inflow of formalin-laced fish. This will be very advantageous to women who are engaged in post-harvest marketing, delivering the catch to thousands of households,” Matsyafed chairman P.P. Chitharanjan told The Hindu.

In the initial phase fish will be made available to the vendor cooperatives that are already active and then more units will be formed covering all parts of the State.

“The project will be launched through a fish vendor cooperative in Punalur,” he added. At present the vendors have to pay 12% commission to the agents who buy large volumes and later sell it on a high margin. Boats usually fix the deal with the agents while at sea and very often the vendors have to return empty handed as the price will be too high for them to afford.

“Once the project takes off, vendors who sell both marine and inland fish will get the catch at reasonable rate. This will also ensure the daily supply of catch to vendors,” he says.

Matsyafed at present has 45 high-tech fish marts, six mobile units while 14 new marts are being opened in association with service co-operative banks in various districts.

The Federation is also planning to launch its online services shortly.