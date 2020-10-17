Matron’s death: welfare board official transferred

The director of the Kannur District Social Welfare Board and superintendent of the Azhikode Government Old Age Home have been transferred following the death of the matron of the old age home. She allegedly ended her life after her suspension from duty based on a complaint.

While Pavithran Thaikandy, Director, District Social Welfare Board, was transferred to Kozhikode, Mohanan, superintendent, Government Old Age Home, Azhikode, was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Valapattanam Sub Inspector M.V. Sheeju, the matron took her life following her suspension based on a complaint by a nurse, who accused her of misbehaving with the staff. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and statements of 20 persons have been recorded, he said.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni demanded a high-level probe into the incident. In a statement, Mr. Pacheni said legal action should be taken against those responsible for the matron’s death. The Congress will organise an agitation seeking justice for the family of the deceased, he said.

Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056