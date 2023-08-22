Maths project Manjadi being implemented in 101 schools in Kerala

August 22, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Manjadi, a project developed by the State government through the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) to ensure fundamental mathematical abilities among students, is being implemented in 101 schools in the State on an experimental basis.

It is being implemented in Cheruvathur sub-district in Kasaragod district; Kurumathur and Munderi in Kannur; Koyilandy and Chevayur in Kozhikode; and Kattakada sub-district in Thiruvananthapuram, as well as 30 model residential schools in the State this year.

The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) will implement the project as part of the Vidyakiranam mission. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will provide the lead on research.

A State-level workshop on Manjadi organised by the SSK on Tuesday was inaugurated by director of general rducation Shanavas S. SSK director Supriya A.R. presided.

