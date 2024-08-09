Maths lab at Mannarkkad MET school

MET English Medium Higher Secondary School at Mannarkkad opened a mathematics laboratory named Calculus Square on Thursday. Gopalakrishnan K., former head of the Department of Mathematics, MES Kalladi College, Mannarkkad, inaugurated the lab.

Mannarkkad Education Trust (MET) vice-president Mathai Eapen presided over the function. School Principal Vidya Anoop welcomed the gathering. She said the maths lab would foster a supportive environment for the students to take risks, ask questions, and build in mathematical abilities. Mr. Gopalakrishnan spoke on the importance of mathematics in daily life.

MET Academic Council chairperson Sabu Iype inaugurated the school’s different clubs. MET secretary Job Issac, joint secretary Vinu Jacob Thomas, maths lab coordinator K.J. Thomson, PTA president Aboo Thahir, and MTA president S. Seena spoke. School vice-president N.K. Rohini proposed a vote of thanks.