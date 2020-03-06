Maths Association builds two houses for flood-hit

MALAPPURAM

06 March 2020 01:30 IST

Homes to be handed over to beneficiaries today

After the higher secondary teachers of English and computer science, it is the turn of higher secondary mathematics teachers in the district.

The Malappuram District Mathematics Association has built two houses for the victims of last year’s floods in Nilambur.

The houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries at Pothukal on Friday. Association president Hareesh S. and secretary Aneesh C. Said that the newly constructed houses were the latest in a series of humanitarian work done by the teachers.

Advertising

Advertising

“We had reached out to the flood affected by providing them provisions and meeting their requirements in the first phase. We built the houses in the second phase by raising ₹12 lakh,” said Mr. Hareesh and Mr. Aneesh. District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem will hand over the keys of the new houses at a function on Friday. Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Director K. Snehalatha, Higher Secondary District Coordinator P.M. Anil, and members of Pothukal panchayat and Nilambur municipality will attend.