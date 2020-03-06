Kerala

Maths Association builds two houses for flood-hit

Homes to be handed over to beneficiaries today

After the higher secondary teachers of English and computer science, it is the turn of higher secondary mathematics teachers in the district.

The Malappuram District Mathematics Association has built two houses for the victims of last year’s floods in Nilambur.

The houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries at Pothukal on Friday. Association president Hareesh S. and secretary Aneesh C. Said that the newly constructed houses were the latest in a series of humanitarian work done by the teachers.

“We had reached out to the flood affected by providing them provisions and meeting their requirements in the first phase. We built the houses in the second phase by raising ₹12 lakh,” said Mr. Hareesh and Mr. Aneesh. District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem will hand over the keys of the new houses at a function on Friday. Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Director K. Snehalatha, Higher Secondary District Coordinator P.M. Anil, and members of Pothukal panchayat and Nilambur municipality will attend.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 1:30:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/maths-association-builds-two-houses-for-flood-hit/article30994953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY