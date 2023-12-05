HamberMenu
Mathruyanam scheme to be extended to all govt. hospitals where childbirth takes place

December 05, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Mathruyanam scheme, which provides safe transportation for mother’s giving birth, is being extended to all government hospitals which conduct delivery, statement issued by the Health department said

The scheme will be available in all 101 government hospitals of the State that have childbirth facilities regardless of the socio economic status of individuals, it said. For many families which struggle to find the expense for returning home from hospitals the scheme will be a god-sent.

The government has been focussing on improving maternal and child health in the State, including implementation of quality assurance initiatives, comprehensive newborn screening programme and Hridyam, to take care of congenital cardiac issues in infants.

