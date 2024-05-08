ADVERTISEMENT

Mathrubhumi News cameraman dies in elephant attack at Malampuzha in Kerala

May 08, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A.V. Mukesh, 34 was on a shoot along with other journalists when the attack took place

The Hindu Bureau

A.V. Mukesh

A Malayalam television news channel cameraman was killed in an elephant attack at Panamarakkad, Malampuzha, near here on May 8 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.V. Mukesh, 34, cameraman of Mathrubhumi News, was on a shoot along with other journalists when the attack took place. The media team had gone to Malampuzha to cover an elephant raid at a farmland around 8 a.m.

Forest officials said that a tusker charged at the media team about 200 metres inside the forest. As the team members ran to escape the attack, Mukesh tripped and fell and was trampled by the elephant.

Though Mukesh was rushed to district hospital here, he was declared brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US