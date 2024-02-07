ADVERTISEMENT

Mathrubhumi festival of letters to begin on February 8

February 07, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

About 400 literary and cultural personalities from across the world are likely to participate in the four-day festival

The Hindu Bureau

About 400 literary and cultural personalities from across the world are expected to participate in the fifth edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters beginning at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds here on Thursday.

Actor Mammootty will inaugurate the four-day event. Writer Sarah Joseph and Egyptian novelist and journalist Mansoura Ez-Eldin will be the chief guests at the inaugural function.

Mathrubhumi Managing Director M.V. Shreyams Kumar said the festival would provide a platform for lectures, debates and exchange of ideas on a variety of subjects including literature, art, music, cinema, politics, and science.

