Mathrubhumi editor’s home burgled, 25 sovereigns jewellery stolen

Mathrubhumi News Editor Vinod Chandran and his wife Saritha at the AKG Hospital in Kannur after they were admitted with injuries. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Editor of Mathrubhumi daily's Kannur unit and his wife were injured in an attack by a gang of burglars who broke into their house and stole gold ornaments in the early hours of Thursday.

Mathrubhumi News Editor Vinod Chandran and his wife were attacked by the burglars in their house at Thazhe Chovva here. The burglars also took away 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments and cash, the police said. The couple have been admitted to the AKG Hospital here. Mr. Chandran suffered injuries in his neck.

The police said that the gang of burglars entered the house by breaking open the front door at around 1 a.m. When the couple came outside their bedroom after hearing some sound, both were overpowered by the burglars. Their hands and legs were tied. They called the police at around 4 a.m. after unfastening the material with which they were tied.

The burglar also took away the ATM cards and some home appliances, the police said. The police began an inquiry into the incident.