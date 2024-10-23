‘Mathilukal’ gifted me a bond with Basheer, says Adoor

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan got the highest number of State, national and international recognitions for his movie “Mathilukal”, which was based on a short story by writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer.

“But my greatest achievement after directing the film was the deep personal bond I could develop with Basheer,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said as he opened a museum and reading room, titled ‘Mathilukal’, in memory of the writer at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district, on Wednesday.

When Mr. Gopalakrishnan approached actor Mammootty to play the role of Basheer in the film, he also considered it an honour. “Mr. Mammootty said he was fortunate to portray Basheer on the screen when the writer was still alive,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

He pointed out that Basheer was a perfectionist who was very particular about the craft of his works. Balyakalasakhi, one of his acclaimed novels, was initially written in the English language. But he later began writing it in Malayalam. Basheer reportedly took around eight years correcting, changing, and rewriting the manuscript. His story Bhoomiyude Avakasikal explained in simple words how the earth belonged to everyone around us. Even children could easily understand the idea, Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

The museum has exhibited, among others, some of the manuscripts of the writer and the letters he wrote to various people. Some of these documents were earlier in the custody of literary critic M.M. Basheer. The museum has been curated by academic N.P. Ashley.