GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mathilukal’ gifted me a bond with Basheer, says Adoor

Museum and reading room, titled ‘Mathilukal’, in memory of the writer, opened in Kozhikode

Published - October 23, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan watching the exhibits at the Basheer Memorial Museum at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Literary critic M.M. Basheer and academic N.P. Ashley are seen.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan watching the exhibits at the Basheer Memorial Museum at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Literary critic M.M. Basheer and academic N.P. Ashley are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan got the highest number of State, national and international recognitions for his movie “Mathilukal”, which was based on a short story by writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer.

“But my greatest achievement after directing the film was the deep personal bond I could develop with Basheer,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said as he opened a museum and reading room, titled ‘Mathilukal’, in memory of the writer at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district, on Wednesday.

When Mr. Gopalakrishnan approached actor Mammootty to play the role of Basheer in the film, he also considered it an honour. “Mr. Mammootty said he was fortunate to portray Basheer on the screen when the writer was still alive,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

He pointed out that Basheer was a perfectionist who was very particular about the craft of his works. Balyakalasakhi, one of his acclaimed novels, was initially written in the English language. But he later began writing it in Malayalam. Basheer reportedly took around eight years correcting, changing, and rewriting the manuscript. His story Bhoomiyude Avakasikal explained in simple words how the earth belonged to everyone around us. Even children could easily understand the idea, Mr. Gopalakrishnan added.

The museum has exhibited, among others, some of the manuscripts of the writer and the letters he wrote to various people. Some of these documents were earlier in the custody of literary critic M.M. Basheer. The museum has been curated by academic N.P. Ashley.

Published - October 23, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.