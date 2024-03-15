Mathikettan Shola reserve key in ensuring water security in Munnar’s Santhanpara panchayat

March 15, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

Amid the scorching summer heat, a pristine shola forest nestled within the district plays a vital role in ensuring adequate water supply to numerous wards, including tribal settlements, within the Idukki district. Spanning an impressive 12.82 sq km, Mathikettan Shola National Park, a lush rainforest located in Idukki, serves as the primary water source for Santhanpara panchayat near Munnar.

Liju Varghese, the president of Santhanpara panchayat, highlights the crucial role of Mathikettan Shola in securing water for more than seven wards under the panchayat’s jurisdiction.

“Close to 7,000 families rely on the water sourced from the Shola, delivered directly through a network of hoses. Remarkably, the water requires no additional purification before reaching households, ensuring its pristine quality. Thanks to the presence of Mathikettan Shola, our panchayat has been spared from significant drought-related challenges,” Mr. Varghese explained.

S.P. Venkidachalam, a member of the tribal community residing in Aduvilanthankudi, attests to the significance of Mathikettan Shola as a lifeline for the settlement. “A hose connection linking us directly to the Shola guarantees water security for our 55 families throughout the year,” he said.

Jomy Augustine, a botanist and former professor at Pala St. Thomas College, offers valuable insights into the ecological importance of Mathikettan Shola. Mr. Augustine emphasises that Mathikettan Shola represents the original Cardamom Hills Reserve (CHR), showcasing the rich biodiversity predating the era of extensive plantations. “The Shola’s diverse array of flora, including rare trees, orchids, and Strobilanthes, underscores its pristine nature,” said Dr. Augustine.

Mr. Augustine also underscores the critical role of soil microorganisms in enhancing water retention, highlighting the importance of preserving biodiversity for sustainable agricultural practices in the CHR.

Official sources confirm that the original forests within the CHR serve as perennial water sources for several tributaries of the Panniyar River, including Uchilikuthipuzha, Mathikettan Puzha, and Njandar, ensuring adequate water supply for agricultural and domestic purposes in the Santhanpara and Pooppara regions of Idukki.

Mathikettan Shola gained prominence due to reports of extensive encroachment in the area. V.S. Achuthanandan, the former opposition leader of the state, intervened, leading to the eviction of encroachers and the declaration of Mathikettan Shola as a National Park by the State government on November 21, 2003.

However, the recent acquittal of 13 forest and revenue officials by the Muvattupuzha vigilance court, after a lengthy legal battle spanning 23 years, regarding the Mathikettan Shola encroachment case, provided a delayed justice.

Mary Francis, the wife of former Devikulam range officer V.K. Francis, expresses disappointment over the delayed justice. “Our family endured numerous hardships in safeguarding the biodiversity hotspot from encroachers. Mr. Francis’s dedication, along with that of other officials, led to the establishment of Mathikettan Shola National Park. Regrettably, the forest department and the State government have failed to acknowledge their tireless efforts,” she said.