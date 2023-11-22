Mathew Koshy Punnackadu gets nomination to commission on Climate Justice and Sustainable Development

November 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The executive committee of the World Council of Churches has nominated Mathew Koshy Punnackad as a member of its new commission on ‘Climate Justice and Sustainable Development’.

Prof. Punnackad, a resident of Kozhencherry near here, currently serves as honorary environmental adviser to the Church of South India (CSI) SYNOD as well as director of the ecological department of the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese.

An official statement said the commission shall serve as a source of theological reflection and holistic research to a more sustainable and equitable world and a platform for faith-rooted and evidence-based actions responding to the impacts of ecological and economic emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.