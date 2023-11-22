Mathew Koshy Punnackadu gets nomination to commission on Climate Justice and Sustainable Development

November 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The executive committee of the World Council of Churches has nominated Mathew Koshy Punnackad as a member of its new commission on ‘Climate Justice and Sustainable Development’.

Prof. Punnackad, a resident of Kozhencherry near here, currently serves as honorary environmental adviser to the Church of South India (CSI) SYNOD as well as director of the ecological department of the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese.

An official statement said the commission shall serve as a source of theological reflection and holistic research to a more sustainable and equitable world and a platform for faith-rooted and evidence-based actions responding to the impacts of ecological and economic emergencies.