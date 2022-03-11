Mathematics park opened at Nemom school

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the first Mathematics park set up in the State by the General Education Department and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, at Government Upper Primary School, Nemom, on Friday.

The Minister said the project was envisioned as part of the government’s 100-day programme. The mathematics park was intended to democratise study of Maths for students from primary to higher secondary level and make it fun. It provided an environment for students to see and touch mathematical objects set up on 20 to 30 cents of land in schools selected for the park and understand concepts in a natural manner.

The Minister observed various games created by students of the Nemom school.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, State project director Supriya A.R. said the novel project enabled students to pick up mathematical concepts in a fun and interesting manner.

The Minister also inaugurated the construction of a ₹1.25-crore multi-storey building at the school. The building is being constructed using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funds.

Kovalam MLA M. Vincent presided over the function.