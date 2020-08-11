Mathai murder: Orthodox Church joins protest

KOTTAYAM Protests over the death of 41-year- old Mathai, allegedly under custody of the forest officials at Chittar, took a new turn on Tuesday with the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) upping the ante against the State government over the issue.
In a statement, Biju Oommen, secretary of the MOSC Association, said the role of the Forest Department in covering up the crime was all too evident. “Going by the organised nature of attempts at the higher level to save the culprits, it raises the suspicion whether such moves are taking place with consent at the ministerial level,” he said.
To back his argument, Mr. Oommen also pointed to the ‘casual approach’ of Forest Minister K. Raju towards the plight of the victim’s family. “The Minister did not bother to visit the family even after reaching Pathanamthitta the other day. When those who are supposed to protect the law join forces with the criminals, it becomes a serious situation,” added Mr. Oommen.
Body in mortuary
The body of Mathai, after post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, has been kept in the mortuary of a private hospital at Ranni for over 10 days now. Despite repeated requests by the Pathanamthitta district administration and the police, the victim’s family has insisted on burying the body only after arresting the culprits.
Various political parties, including the Congress and Kerala Congress factions, have been on a protest against the delay in arresting the accused. Poonjar MLA PC George is slated to hold a day-long protest along with family members of Mathai at Chittar on Wednesday.
