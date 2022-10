The 110th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and founder of the Kerala Socialist Party Mathai Manjooran was observed, with Chief Whip N. Jayaraj inaugurating a function organised here on Friday.

Mr. Jayaraj presented the S.K. Pottekad award instituted by the Mathai Manjooran Foundation for the best travelogue to Ravindran Erumely on the occasion. Santhalayam Bhasi and Nandavanam Suseelan were among those who spoke.