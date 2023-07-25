Material collection facilities to be set up at all medical colleges in Kerala

July 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Material collection facilities are to be set up in all Government Medical Colleges in the State this financial year itself so that waste management – with the exception of biomedical waste – can be carried out in a scientific manner, Health Minister Veena George has said. Housekeeping divisions will coordinate the cleaning and sanitation activities at medical colleges, she added.

She was speaking at a meeting of Superintendents and Principals of all Government Medical Colleges in the State here on Tuesday.

Ms. George claimed that selected medical colleges would be part of the Health Hub which had been proposed in the Budget. She directed that all facilities be arranged at medical colleges to provide good medical care to people from outside the State or the country.

Several development projects were on the anvil for improving healthcare delivery at medical colleges which have to be executed in a time-bound manner, said Ms. George.

She said hospitals should be patient-friendly and every visit must be hassle-free for the public. Better facilities will be created at all medical colleges with assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). She also promised steps for creation of new posts at medical colleges.

Safety audits have been completed at all medical colleges and CISF personnel will be deployed in key areas such as the emergency wing. The Minister suggested a single-window system for delivering benefits under the health insurance schemes.

A three-member committee, including the special officer and the planning officer, under the Directorate of Medical Education will be in charge of monitoring the progress of development activities at medical colleges.

Principal Secretary (Health) Mohammed Hanish and the Director of Medical Education also participated in the meeting.

