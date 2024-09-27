Mata Amritanandamayi’s 71st birthday celebrated

In light of the recent Wayanad tragedy, Amritapuri Ashram observed a modest ceremony on Friday to mark Mata Amritanandamayi’s 71st birthday.

The festivities began at 5 a.m. with a Ganapati homam, followed by Lalita Sahasranama Archana. A satsang was held at 7.30 a.m. in the ashram’s main prayer hall by Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Mata Amritanandamayi arrived at the stage around 9 a.m. and greeted thousands of devotees who had gathered there to celebrate the occasion.

After Guru Paduka Puja, which was performed under the guidance of Swami Amritaswarupananda, she awarded the Amritakeerthi Puraskaram to poet Prof. V. Madhusoodanan Nair.

As part of the celebrations, mass marriages were organised, with Mata Amritanandamayi personally overseeing and leading the ceremonies. Darshan continued till Saturday morning, as she met thousands of devotees from around the world.

“Real love is born from fearlessness. It is from this love that new creations, shining with goodness, emerge,” said Mata Amritanandamayi in her birthday message.

“Selfishness is fear. It is darkness. It drinks our energy and leaves us drained. It makes us weak and helpless. It drives the individual and society to destruction. Rather than war and endless conflict, may patience, love and compromise guide our attitudes and actions,” she added.

“May we all be vigilant in abandoning the desire to exploit nature, as it leads to the tragedies that affect our lives, our loved ones, our wealth and all that we hold dear. May each of us extend our hands to comfort those who are suffering and in pain. And, thus, may everyone find peace and happiness,” she said in her birthday message.