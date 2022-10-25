Mata Amritanandamayi appointed as Chair of C20

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 25, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of India has appointed Mata Amritanandamayi as the Chair of Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the G20. The G20 members consist of 19 countries plus the European Union and C20 is its platform for civil-society organisations (CSOs) to bring forth non-government and non-business voices to the G20 leaders. India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and the G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place in New Delhi. Mata Amritanandamayi said she was grateful to the Indian government for arranging such a high-level representation of the voices of the common people.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the initial C20 online meeting the Mata said poverty in rural areas was a key issue to address while moving ahead as a society. “Hunger, conflict, extinction of species, and environmental destruction are the most important issues facing the world today. We should put in sincere effort to develop solutions. If scientists of all fields—computer science, mathematics, physics, engineering and so on—would all work together, then we would be able to create more innovative methods of predicting environmental catastrophes, and thereby we would be able to save many lives. Often, we see a lack of multidisciplinary and integrated effort. This is the need of the hour,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app