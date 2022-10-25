Mata Amritanandamayi appointed as Chair of C20

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of India has appointed Mata Amritanandamayi as the Chair of Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the G20. The G20 members consist of 19 countries plus the European Union and C20 is its platform for civil-society organisations (CSOs) to bring forth non-government and non-business voices to the G20 leaders. India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and the G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place in New Delhi. Mata Amritanandamayi said she was grateful to the Indian government for arranging such a high-level representation of the voices of the common people.

In the initial C20 online meeting the Mata said poverty in rural areas was a key issue to address while moving ahead as a society. “Hunger, conflict, extinction of species, and environmental destruction are the most important issues facing the world today. We should put in sincere effort to develop solutions. If scientists of all fields—computer science, mathematics, physics, engineering and so on—would all work together, then we would be able to create more innovative methods of predicting environmental catastrophes, and thereby we would be able to save many lives. Often, we see a lack of multidisciplinary and integrated effort. This is the need of the hour,” she said.