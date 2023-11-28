ADVERTISEMENT

Mata Amritanandamayi addresses World Hindu Congress in Bangkok

November 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mata Amritanandamayi has called for a global order rooted in love, selfless service, and the ethical laws at the World Hindu Congress that concluded in Bangkok recently. The three-day event witnessed a convergence of over 2,000 delegates from 61 countries, engaging in 47 sessions that explored the timeless values of Hindu Dharma.

Mata Amritanandamayi’s closing ceremony address emphasised the pivotal role of dharma in fostering goodness and prosperity in society. She stressed the expansive vision inherent in Sanatana Dharma, urging individuals to adhere to their dharma and duty for the collective well-being of humanity.

Addressing the assembly, she highlighted the interconnectedness of human beings and nature, emphasising the restoration of dharma as a solution to save the world. Comparing dharma to a mother, she urged everyone to embrace the expansive and inclusive lap of Bharat Mata, emphasising that no one should be rejected from her embrace. Prominent figures such as Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the RSS, and Swami Vigyananand, Founder & Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, participated in the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US