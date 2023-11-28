Mata Amritanandamayi addresses World Hindu Congress in Bangkok

November 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mata Amritanandamayi has called for a global order rooted in love, selfless service, and the ethical laws at the World Hindu Congress that concluded in Bangkok recently. The three-day event witnessed a convergence of over 2,000 delegates from 61 countries, engaging in 47 sessions that explored the timeless values of Hindu Dharma.

Mata Amritanandamayi’s closing ceremony address emphasised the pivotal role of dharma in fostering goodness and prosperity in society. She stressed the expansive vision inherent in Sanatana Dharma, urging individuals to adhere to their dharma and duty for the collective well-being of humanity.

Addressing the assembly, she highlighted the interconnectedness of human beings and nature, emphasising the restoration of dharma as a solution to save the world. Comparing dharma to a mother, she urged everyone to embrace the expansive and inclusive lap of Bharat Mata, emphasising that no one should be rejected from her embrace. Prominent figures such as Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the RSS, and Swami Vigyananand, Founder & Global Chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, participated in the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.