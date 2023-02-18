Masterplan to eradicate invasive plant species in the State: Saseendran

February 18, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran called for a concerted effort to protect biodiversity in the State.

Inaugurating an exhibition held as part of the second State Biodiversity Congress organised by the State Biodiversity Board at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, here on Saturday, Mr. Saseendran called for the need to protect the habitat of all organisms as that of humans, to ensure the growth of biodiversity.

He said a masterplan to eradicate invasive plant species in the State was being implemented by the government and a project to protect mangrove forests was in progress. Chairman of the State Biodiversity Board C. George Thomas presided over.

The exhibition features around 120 stalls related to biodiversity. There are stalls by various departments, government and non-government establishments, research institutions, cooperative societies, and products of protected farmers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the biodiversity congress at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Ministers, people’s representatives, and experts are expected to take part in the congress, the theme of which this year is ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’.

Distribution of biodiversity awards, meeting of organisations in the field of biodiversity conservation, and a children’s biodiversity congress are part of the event. A protected farmers’ get-together, a regional convention of biodiversity technical support groups, and a symposium on ‘Women empowerment- conservation of biodiversity and livelihood’ will be held on Monday.

Around 3,000 people, including school students, teachers, research scholars, representatives from local bodies, are expected to attend the congress. Many research institutions will also be participating.

The two-day event is being held to create awareness about the importance of conserving biodiversity among the general public and set up a platform for people working in the field of biodiversity conservation.