Masterclass in Mohiniyattam by Kalamandalam Kshemavathy 

May 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed university for art and culture, is organising a masterclass in Mohiniyattam by dancer Kalamandalam Kshemavathy from May 27 to 31.

The advanced level masterclass is intended for the students and practitioners of Mohiniyattam to understand the form and its fundamental aesthetic approaches that are formulated and established by the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Direct disciple

Ms. Kshemavathy is one of the direct disciples of Kalamandalam Chinnammuvamma and Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, the two doyens of Mohiniyattam who reinvented and consolidated the form in the early 60’s and 70’s at the university.

Reinforced by sustained practice and continuous innovations for the last six decades in the form, Ms. Kshemavathy’s name is synonymous with Mohiniyattam.

Through this masterclass, she will impart the fundamental aesthetics of Mohiniyattam, its complexities and nuances, her own philosophical and creative approaches of choreography supplemented by relevant sub topics with emphasis on practical sessions, according to Registrar, Kerala Kalamandalam.

Artistes above 18 years of age and a minimum 3 years of formal training in Mohiniyattam are eligible to apply.

Applications should be submitted in prescribed form along with detailed CV before Sunday, May 12.

More details, application form and course guidelines can be downloaded from the website <www.kalamandalam.ac.in/new-and-events>

Interested candidates can also contact through the mobile number 9847188288 and email: atm@kalamandalam.ac.in