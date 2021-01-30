Master scale of 83 stages, 27 scales

The 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commission headed by K. Mohandas has come up with a master scale of 83 stages while arriving at 27 pay scales with a minimum salary of ₹23,000 and a maximum of ₹1,66,800.
Special allowance for village officers and tahsildars and special pay for specialty doctors, super-specialty doctors, and specialist Ayurveda doctors has been recommended to the government.
The commission, in its report submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, has recommended upgrade of the key post of tahsildar to principal tahsildar with higher pay scale. In the engineering departments, the post of overseer grade I and draftsman grade I will be renamed as Sub Engineer.
Career Advance Scheme
Ayurveda, homoeopathic, and veterinary doctors will get a higher pay scale as per the Career Advance Scheme (CAS).
Unification of salaries of paramedical staff in the Health Department has also been recommended by the Pay Revision Commission.
More sections have been included in the professional category for CAS and high scales introduced. The time-bound higher-grade scheme has been simplified by the Pay Revision Commission.
The allowances of the personnel in the police force will be merged and additional grades have been recommended. Additional allowances have been mooted for personnel working in various courts.
The personnel in the nursing wing will get enhanced uniform allowance and additional grades, besides a 10% increase in other allowances.
