Master plans of seven PSUs presented

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 June 2021 23:05 IST

The managements of the various public sector units in the State have begun preparing master plans as part of plans to revive and make profitable the State PSUs.

Managing directors of seven PSUs on Tuesday presented their master plans in front of a panel consisting of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Industries Department Principal Secretary K. Elangovan, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, and experts from the sector.

The presentations were made by the MDs of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited, Malabar Cements, Travancore Titanium, Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation, and Travancore Cements. The master plans are being prepared with a focus on modernisation and diversification, laying out a plan of action for the next 10 years. The master plans will be finalised following discussions with experts and trade unions. The presentation of master plans of all PSUs will be completed before July 15. Mr. Rajeeve said that the fund allocation for each of the PSUs would be based on the master plan.