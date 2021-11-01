Master plans for PSUs presented to CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 November 2021 18:56 IST

An estimated ₹9,467 crore in additional investments are expected in 41 public sector units

Industries Minister P.Rajeeve presented the master plans prepared with the aim of modernising the State's public sector units (PSUs) to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Separate master plans have been prepared for each of the organisations with short, middle and long-term plans for their expansion and diversification in operations.

Advertising

Advertising

An estimated ₹9,467 crore in additional investments are expected in 41 public sector units with the implementation of 175 projects till 2030.

Out of this, the short-term investment will be ₹2,659 crore, mid-term investment will be ₹2,833.32 crore and long-term investment will be ₹3,974.73 crore. The annual turnover is expected to increase from the existing ₹3,300 crore to ₹17,538 crore. With the completion of the projects, 5,464 people will be newly employed in these organisations, in addition to the 14,700 who are already employed there.

The preparation of the master plans began in July last year.

The draft plans were presented to the Industries Minister. Detailed plans in various sectors were prepared and discussions held with the company director board members and employees' unions before finalising the master plans.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the master plans will be implemented soon. Industries Department Director S.Harikishore, Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB) Chairman K.Ashokan and other officials were present.