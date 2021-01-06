Master plan to be prepared for comprehensive development of Wayanad: district panchayat president

KALPETTA

06 January 2021 01:00 IST

The newly elected Wayanad district panchayat chief said a master plan would be prepared for the comprehensive development of the district.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Wayanad Press Club on Tuesday, district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar and vice president S. Bindu said they would focus on the comprehensive development of the hill district and the divergent views of political parties would not be a hurdle.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have eight seats each in the 16-member civic body. Mr. Marakkar of the Congress and Ms. Bindu of the CPI were elected after the drawing of lots.

The master plan would focus on the sectors of tourism, healthcare, tribal welfare, agriculture, education and sports, they said. “We are planning to give major thrust on tapping the vast potential of the agri-tourism sector as it would provide the benefits of tourism to the farming community too,” said Mr. Marakkar . Though many tourism destinations had been developed in the district, the potential of many destinations was yet to be utilised properly, said Mr. Marakkar. The local body would set up an IAS academy in the district and priority would be given to tribal aspirants, he said.

A separate master plan would be prepared for the overall development of the district hospital at Mananthavady, said Ms. Bindu. Though various government agencies had been providing funds for the development of the hospital, they were not being used properly, she said, adding that the master plan would address the issue.

Effective measures would be adopted to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflict, said Mr. Marakkar. A meeting of forest officials and wildlife experts would be convened soon to discuss the issue, he added.

The local body was also planning to set up cultural centres in major tourism destinations to woo tourists. The promotion of tribal medicines and opening of more dialysis centres were also on the anvil, he added.