Master plan soon for development of Karapuzha tourism project: Minister

KALPETTA

30 December 2021 19:59 IST

Minister reviews progress of Water Resources Department projects in Wayanad

A master plan will be drafted for the comprehensive development of the Karapuzha, an emerging tourism destination in Wayanad district, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday after attending a review meeting to assess the progress of various projects of the Water Resources department in the district, Mr. Augustine said that the government was planning to develop irrigation tourism projects at dam sites under the department and the Karapuzha dam had been identified as the most suitable destination for the purpose.

“Beautification works on the space between the existing park at the destination and the dam will be completed soon”, Mr. Agustine said, adding that funds for the purpose would be met from the Wayanad package, plan fund of the department, and other sources.

The remaining renovation works of the spillway and the dam should be more attractive to tap the tourism potential of the destination, the Minister said.

The total length of the irrigation canals under the project is 129 km and renovation works of the 25-km stretch of the irrigation canals have been completed. The renovation works of the 22-km of the irrigation canal were under way, Mr. Augustine said.

Steps would be expedited to acquire land in the catchment area for increasing the water storage capacity of the reservoir and extend the distributary irrigation canals, for which the works of the Water Resources and Revenue departments would be coordinated at the district level, Mr. Augustine said.

A sum of ₹6 crore had been earmarked in the State budget for the purpose, Mr. Augustine said. The Minister directed the senior officials to avoid unnecessary delays in executing projects. If a contractor failed to launch work on time, the tender proceedings should be cancelled and steps adopted to complete the works on time, Mr. Augustine said.