Master plan on the anvil for preserving Pulikkali

Onam celebrations will begin on September 7 at Thekkinkadu Maidan

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 04, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed master plan will be prepared for protecting Pulikkali, Thrissur’s own street art form, which is on the verge of extinction, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. “The mission will be not only to conserve the tiger-themed street pageant but also to make it popular across the world. Severe fund crunch has been affecting Pulikkali. The issue has been brought to the attention of the government,” he said.

Only five teams have registered this time for the Pulikkali event, which will mark the end of Onam celebrations here. Earlier, more than 15 teams used to participate in the event. Skyrocketing cost and shortage of funds discouraged many famous teams from participating in it.

The Onam celebrations organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with the Tourism department, district administration and the Thrissur Corporation will begin from September 7. The celebrations will begin with Panchvadyam at 4.30 p.m. on September 7 at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Comedy Night led by Kalabhavan Sudheer and group; Ghazal Night by Raza-Beegam; Mega Show by Cochin Heroes; Music Night by Jayaraj Warrier and team; folk music by Thaivamakkal; and dance programme by Lakshmi Gopalaswamy will be the major cultural programmes as part of the Onam celebrations. There will be programmes at six tourism centres including Peechi, Chavakkad, Kalasamala, Vazhani, Thumburmozhi, and Snehatheeram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app