Master plan on the anvil for preserving Pulikkali

Onam celebrations will begin on September 7 at Thekkinkadu Maidan

A detailed master plan will be prepared for protecting Pulikkali, Thrissur’s own street art form, which is on the verge of extinction, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. “The mission will be not only to conserve the tiger-themed street pageant but also to make it popular across the world. Severe fund crunch has been affecting Pulikkali. The issue has been brought to the attention of the government,” he said.

Only five teams have registered this time for the Pulikkali event, which will mark the end of Onam celebrations here. Earlier, more than 15 teams used to participate in the event. Skyrocketing cost and shortage of funds discouraged many famous teams from participating in it.

The Onam celebrations organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council in association with the Tourism department, district administration and the Thrissur Corporation will begin from September 7. The celebrations will begin with Panchvadyam at 4.30 p.m. on September 7 at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

A Comedy Night led by Kalabhavan Sudheer and group; Ghazal Night by Raza-Beegam; Mega Show by Cochin Heroes; Music Night by Jayaraj Warrier and team; folk music by Thaivamakkal; and dance programme by Lakshmi Gopalaswamy will be the major cultural programmes as part of the Onam celebrations. There will be programmes at six tourism centres including Peechi, Chavakkad, Kalasamala, Vazhani, Thumburmozhi, and Snehatheeram.