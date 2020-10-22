Master plan for Munroe Thuruthu

KOLLAM

22 October 2020 18:19 IST

To protect wetland ecosystem while promoting development

The Munroe Thuruthu grama panchayat has prepared a draft master plan to mitigate the environmental challenges and protect the wetland ecosystem while promoting development.

An Assembly committee that studied the environmental issues of Munroe Thuruthu had recommended a specific master plan for the area. The draft was completed with the approval of the District Planning Committee while the Department of Town and Country Planning provided the technical support.

The plan was prepared after conducting a land utilisation survey and socio-economic survey that covered all families residing in the panchayat.

The panchayat plans to take a big leap forward with the completion of various bridges connecting the island to the mainland. The Perumon-Pezhumthuruth bridge, Kannangattu bridge, Munroe Thuruthu-Thevalakkara bridge, Arinallur bridge, Pattamthuruthu East- Kidapram South bridge and a number of roads are expected to give a major boost to tourism in the island.

Along with ensuring all amenities for tourists, steps will be taken not to disturb the fragile ecology of the island. While the master plan focusses on rural tourism, chances of lightweight construction will be explored to protect vulnerable areas.

Due to the specific topography of the island, people residing in 50% of land area will have to be shifted to 28% of land in near future as per Coastal Regulation Zone rules. Some areas in the island are facing the threat of submergence, making it impossible to construct anything in a huge portion of the island.

“So the master plan recommends some changes in the norms so that the residents can go for some eco-friendly methods of construction. Another recommendation is constructing houses and more infrastructure facilities to accommodate more families and tourists. Suggestions to opt for land pooling and joint townships are also there,” says Binu Karunakaran, panchayat president.

The panchayat also plans to promote agriculture, fish farming, livestock farming, and traditional industries to expedite overall development of the island.