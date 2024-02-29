Master plan for Idukki Medical College Hospital soon

February 29, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A high-level meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George and the Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on Wednesday announced that a master plan would be drawn up for the comprehensive development of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Idukki.

Ms. George, in a statement here, said that a Special Purpose Vehicle would be created for the preparation of the master plan.

Steps would have to be expedited to acquire the 50 acres of land which was earmarked for the MCH’s expansion plans and handover to the Directorate of Medical Education. Prior to that, soil testing and all ancillary and mandatory checks will have to be completed. The District Collector will have to ensure that these are undertaken smoothly.

A modular operation theatre will be readied in the MCH using ₹1.5 crrore from the MP’s fund and this will be entrusted to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Mr. Augustine directed that the construction of the road from the Cheruthioni bus stand to the MCH be commenced immediately. The civil, mechanical and electrical works in the new block of the hospital will be taken up soon.

The work on the women’s hostel is to be completed in a month’s time. Compound wall, streetlights, installation of 11-kV feeder line will be completed soon. Solid waste disposal arrangement and a new block for a nursing college will also have to be drawn up.

Ms. George directed that the attendance of medical faculty as well as non-faculty staff be ensured in the institution.

The Principal Secretary (Health), State Mission Director of National Health Mission, the Director of Medical Education, the Director of Health Services and other senior Health officials attended the meeting.

