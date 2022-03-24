Kozhikode

The Kerala Startup Mission, in association with leading non-banking fintech ‘Open’, will host two master classes on “embedded finance” and “funding” at the UL Cyberpark here at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. Open co-founder and CEO Anish Achuthan will talk on ways to embed banking and fintech services with existing SaaS/consumer product while Open co-founder and CFO Deena Jacob will speak on ways to take one’s startup from an idea to scaling it up. For registration, visit: https://events.open.money/