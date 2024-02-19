ADVERTISEMENT

‘Master brain’ still at large, legal fight will continue, says Rema

February 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Rema, Vadakara MLA, and slain Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) founder T.P. Chandrasekharan’s wife, has said that the “master brain” behind her husband’s murder is still at large.

She told The Hindu on Monday that the legal fight to bring that person to book will continuein the coming days. Ms. Rema was responding to the Kerala High Court judgment upholding the sentence awarded to 12 convicts in the case.

She said that the court setting aside the acquittal of 10th accused K.K. Krishnan, the then Onchiyam area committee member of the CPI(M) in Kozhikode, and 12th accused Geothi Babu, the then member of the Kunnothparamba local committee of the CPI(M) in Kannur, was also a relief. “CPI(M) leaders from two districts are involved in the murder. However, the court has upheld the acquittal of P. Mohanan, current Kozhikode district secretary of the CPI(M), citing lack of evidence. We are planning to file an appeal against it,” Ms. Rema said. There was another case in the High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, she added.

Meanwhile, RMPI State secretary N. Venu said in a release that the court judgment was a blow to the CPI(M) leadership. The court has upheld the argument that senior leadership of the CPI(M) was involved in the murder, he added.

