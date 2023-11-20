Massive turnout marks second day of Navakerala Sadas in Kasaragod

November 20, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Kasaragod

The second day of the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach programme, witnessed an overwhelming response from people in four constituencies – Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Uduma, and Thirkaripur — in the district.

The venues were filled with people from diverse backgrounds, which included a notable presence of women and children. Before the event even commenced, the complaint counters were operational, addressing a substantial number of public grievances. The issues raised included concerns about housing schemes, welfare programmes, land disputes, and road development.

Special provisions were made to streamline the complaint filing process, especially for women, differently abled individuals, and senior citizens. At the Nayanarmoola Chengala Panchayat Stadium in the Kasaragod constituency alone, 3,450 complaints were registered at the complaint counters. In Uduma, where 20 counters were opened, officials received 3,733 complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the collective need to face challenges, alleging financial pressures from the Central government. He said communal forces were attempting to disrupt unity and stressed the importance of democratic alternatives in the face of internal divisions and attacks.

“Our country is facing significant challenges, with an economic crisis caused by policies that undermine the federal structure despite substantial gains in tax revenue and domestic production,” he said.

He highlighted the completion and opening of projects such as the Kazhakoottam elevated highway, Nileswaram railway overbridge, the segment from Kovalam to the Tamil Nadu border, and the widening of National Highway 66.

He accused the Opposition of making efforts to tarnish the government’s image by using the current economic situation for political gains. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received for the programme, terming it as a collective endorsement of government initiatives.

The event saw the participation of ministers including Ahammad Devarkovil, Roshy Augustine, Veena George, A.K. Saseendran, K. Krishnakutty, and Antony Raju.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT